Macron Influenced By Varanasi Hastkala

Varanasi: French President Emmanuel Macron was influenced by artifacts and handlooms on display at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul in Bada Lalpur on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acted as a guide to the French president, described in detail to the guest, how they are made and their other details.

The two leaders also held a brief interaction with artisans and viewed live demonstration of the crafts and work. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with the guests during their visit to Hastkala Sankul.

During around 45-minute-long stay at the Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, the French President took keen interest in the paintings and other handloom works in the display.

Later, Mr Macron writes in the visitors' book at Sankul and then left for a boat ride along with Mr Modi from Assi to Dashaswamedh Ghat which will be followed by a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister.

Earlier after arriving from New Delhi, Mr Macron and Mr Modi inaugurated the 75 MW solar power plant in Dadar Kalan in Mirzapur district. The largest solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh has been built at a cost of Rs 800 crore in collaboration with French solar power giant Engie Solar at Dadar Kala, some 25 km from Mirzapur under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) programme.

The two also inaugurated the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 388 acres. Power would be transmitted to Jigna sub-station of Mirzapur range of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, officials said. The plant will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month. UNI