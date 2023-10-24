Macron arrives in Israel, to meet families of those killed in Hamas attack

Tel Aviv: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday on a one-day visit during which he will meet families of the victims who died in the October 7 Hamas attack, as well as those taken as hostages in Gaza.





In Israel, he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Defence Minister Yaov Gallant, as well as opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz.





Macron will also travel to Ramallah where he will meet officials of the Palestinian Authority.





According to an Elysee Palace source, the President plans to express solidarity and discuss a two-state solution.





Macron became the latest world leader to visit the war-torn nation amid the raging conflict.





US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have travelled to the country since the October 7 attack.

—IANS