MacBook Air: Magic Keyboard makes this Apple laptop a winner

New Delhi: Facing turbulent times, business and creative professionals and students in India are looking for devices that not only keep the momentum going but also help improve work-life balance while delivering seamless performance. The new Apple MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard is here to enhance those experiences.

What does it have to offer more to the 2019 classic one? Apart from the new Magic Keyboard, the laptop guarantees faster performance with 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, twice the storage capacity, 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad and nearly an all-day battery life.

Price is another feel-good factor as the new 13-inch MacBook Air starts from Rs 92,990.

Available in gold, silver and space gray finishes, let us see how this device that weighs just 1.29 kg can transform your life.

First debuted in the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new back-lit Magic Keyboard uses a refined scissor mechanism that locks into the keycap at the top of travel to mitigate wobble and provide a stable key feel.

The keys sit visibly higher and also feel more substantial.

An Apple-designed rubber dome sits underneath the keycap and delivers a responsive and satisfying key press by preserving more potential energy than in previous designs.

All this ensures a never-seen-before comfortable and quiet typing experience.

The new Magic Keyboard also features an inverted-T arrangement for arrow keys, making it easier to navigate through spreadsheets or play games without having to look down.

The new MacBook Air comes standard with 256GB SSD, twice the storage capacity of the previous generation. This will help launch apps faster and create more room for movies, photos and files. (For the first time, it even offers a 2TB option for hard-core video editors or gamers). The laptop houses 8GB internal memory which is configurable to 16GB.

On the display front, the 13.3-inch (diagonal) 400-nit LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology (2560-by-1600) native resolution at 227 pixels per inch comes with support for millions of colours.

The 'True Tone' technology (first made its appearance on the iPad Pro in 2016) uses advanced multichannel sensors to adjust the colour and intensity of the display and Touch Bar to match the ambient light so that images appear more natural on MacBook Air.

'Force Touch' trackpad offers precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities that enables force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures.

For the creative pros, the all-new architecture of Intel Iris Plus Graphics features more execution units (EUs) than the previous generation: 48 EUs on the Core i3 and 64 EUs on the Core i5 and Core i7.

The next-generation graphics deliver up to 80 percent faster performance for graphics-intensive activities, from editing vacation videos to playing video games.

With display stream compression, MacBook Air now supports Apple Pro Display XDR.

Internals, again, are pretty solid. The latest Intel Core processors bring dual-core and, for the first time, quad-core processors to MacBook Air.

These processors are based on new, 10-nanometer process technology and deliver up to two times faster CPU performance for everything from photo and video editing to creating new music.

MacBook Air can be configured with up to a quad-core Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz.

For both work and play, MacBook Air appears to be a magic device that beats everything from 'Always Connected' PCs to .

MacBook Air houses two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40Gb/s) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s).

The device has Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, 720p FaceTime HD camera, audio stereo speakers, wide stereo sound, support for Dolby Atmos playback, three-mic array with directional 'beamforming' and a 3.5 mm headphone jack too.

The built-in 49.9-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery offers up to 11 hours of juice on a single charge, up to 12 hours of iTunes movie playback and up to 30 days of standby time (Do you wish anything more?)

Conclusion: If you are looking at a laptop that spruces up your work life, don't settle for less, and stretch the budget a bit to own the new MacBook Air.

The new Magic Keyboard is what makes the latest Apple laptop a clear winner. There are other pluses as well this time: More storage, better graphics and impressive battery. This is time to upgrade your life.

–IANS

