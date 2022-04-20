Maanvi Gagroo: Docu-film 'Cheer Haran' explores sociopolitical fabric of Haryana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo unveiled the motion poster of Cheer Haran saying the upcoming film explores the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana.

"There's no doubt Cheer Haran is an important film. It's handling of the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana, it's depiction and researched understanding of the events leading up to the riots of February, 2016 is thorough. Documentaries have been one of my favourite genres and Cheer Haran is a well made one and relevant too," Maanvi said.

The Kuldeep Ruhil directorial documentary film focuses on the 2016 riots that erupted in Haryana following protests over reservation. .

"I am grateful to the audiences for their positive response to the trailer of Cheer Haran and to Maanvi Gagroo for launching its motion poster. As we are edging closer to the release of the documentary, the positivity of the documentary is growing and that is very encouraging. I hope we make the desired impact with Cheer Haran," said Ruhil.

The film is scheduled to release on January 29. —IANS