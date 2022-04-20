Maanvi Gagroo on 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3: We owe this one to fans

Mumbai: Actress Maanvi Gagroo says the cast and crew of the popular web series Four More Shots Please! dedicates the upcoming third season to fans who have showered much love in the previous two seasons.

The show was one of the nominees at the International Emmy Awards in 2020.

"Season three so far, is feeling extremely positive. After receiving so much love for season two, it almost feels like we owe this season to our fans. Apart from that, having lived through lockdown and not seen each other for so long, there's been a beautiful sense of togetherness that's crept in and enhanced our relationship. Thirdly, like every new season, we have a new director. A new perspective is always a good thing. Can't wait to be back on this set," she said.

While Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana directed the earlier seasons, actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct season three, which brings back Maanvi with co-stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari.

The story of the Amazon Prime series revolves around these four women and how their lives go through a series of ups and downs, challenges, and mistakes, but their friendship stays intact. —IANS