Maa Sharda, Lord Dhanvantari's Statues At KGMU Is A Matter Of Faith, Environment: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 'Maa Shardalaya' temple at the King George Medical University (KGMU) and planted a sapling of 'Rudraksha' on its premises.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Water is life. We should make an effort to create awareness about the purity of water." This is an innovative effort of KGMU to maintain the cleanliness of the water. The statue of Lord Dhanvantari was installed along with the statue of 'Maa Sharda'. It is a matter of faith as well as the environment, he said.

Mr Yogi said Basant Panchmi is celebrated every year with a great pomp at KGMU. All the students, teachers worship goddess Saraswati. The idol of Saraswati would be installed here every year on Basant Panchmi and later immersed in the river Gomti polluting it. Now, KGMU has permanently installed Maa Sharda's statue.

Referring to 'Namami Gange' project, the Chief Minister said when he was visiting the Ganga along with NDRF personnel during the floods, the jawans told him that till four years ago they used to get rashes on their body when they got into the water for rescue practice. But today Ganga has become clean cecause of which NDRF soldiers no longer contract any disease, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the Ganga has been made clean and ever-flowing through 'Namami Gange' project. Prayagraj Kumbh is a successful example of this. 140 MLD sewer used to fall in Kanpur daily. No aquatic animals survived because of this pollution. Our government closed this drain and diverted it to STP. Polluted water was not allowed to fall into the Ganga. It was used in fields for irrigation. As a result of which Ganga has become clean in Kanpur today, now aquatic animals are present there, he said.

People of Lucknow, he said, should make efforts to keep Gomti clean and ever-flowing. The government is making efforts at its level, people should also be aware of this so that we can bring the Gomti tiver to its old form, he added.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 'Swachh Mission' drive. This has reduced diseases. He said that people would know that Encephalitis had become an epidemic in eastern Uttar Pradesh. 'But through the 'Swachh Mission', our government launched a massive campaign of cleanliness and awareness. The results are visible. Today, a sharp decline was registered in cases of encephalitis in Gorakhpur,' he said.

Mr Adityanath said the KGMU is the main center of medical education not only in Uttar Pradesh but in the entire country. Thus, the awareness of the people of KGMU towards health should be better than any ordinary citizen. Medical Education Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Padma Vibhushan Dr Virendra Hegde and several others were present on the occasion. UNI