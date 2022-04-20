Luv Sinha: I would love to play the negative lead in 'Krrish 4'

Mumbai: Actor-politician Luv Sinha, is back to chasing Bollywood dreams after his recent unsuccessful attempt at politics in the Bihar elections. Luv says he wishes to play a supervllain on screen.

Luv is the brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. He made his debut as a Bollywood hero with Raj Kanwar's 2010 release "Sadiyaan", which flopped despite the presence of Rekha, Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor. He was also seen in JP Dutta's 2018 war drama "Paltan", which fared below expectation, too.

Now, Luv has revealed on social media that he would love to be the villain of "Krrish 4", or reprise the role his father memorably played in Subhash Ghai's 1978 release, "Vishwanath".

"I have written this before but my dream role is to play supervillain or anti Hero putting this out there I would love to play the negative lead in Krrish 4 or play the lead role in the remake of Vishwanath. #2021goals," wrote Luv, on his Instagram page.

"I think negative character challenges any actor and personally for me I'hv always been interested in playing a negative character because it allows you to explore different emotions and different shades of your own personality. Also it gives you a break from playing positive character all the time," he added.

The actor was recently spotted in Kashmir Valley on location hunting along with the producer Nicky Bhagnani for an upcoming project.

–IANS