LupinLife partners with Uttarakhand Police to promote hand hygiene at Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said its consumer healthcare business LupinLife has partnered with the Uttarakhand Police to promote hand hygiene at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

During the Kumbh, LupinLife will provide five lakh LupiSafe hand sanitisers to policemen and frontline workers deployed at strategic locations in Haridwar to keep them safe from COVID-19 and other infections, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

"We are delighted to partner with Uttarakhand Police who are working tirelessly to manage this mega event successfully. Providing them with LupiSafe is our token of gratitude towards them," Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Anil Kaushal said.

On the association, Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2021 Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal said, "We appreciate the compassion and support offered by Lupin in keeping police personnel and frontline workers safe during Kumbh Mela".

—PTI