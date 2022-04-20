Lung Cancer Cases Increasing Continuously In Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): People who smoke and consume tobacco products need to be seriously careful about their health. Lung cancer cases are increasing continuously in Uttarakhand. According to specialist doctors, most of the deaths due to cancer are due to lung cancer. Now a special lung clinic has been started in AIIMS Rishikesh for such patients. This clinic will operate every Friday afternoon.

In lung cancer, there is an uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells in any part of the lung. sometimes lung cancer is not detected in the early stages and it grows inside. As a result, its symptoms are often detected late.

Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said about this that lung cancer is a serious disease, but due to the progress made in modern medical science, it is now possible to get rid of cancer. On the basis of symptoms, timely treatment can be prevented from serious condition of cancer. He said that a special clinic for lung cancer is being run in AIIMS Rishikesh. All types of modern medical facilities and team of specialist doctors are available in AIIMS for its proper treatment.

Dr. Mayank Mishra, Additional Professor, Department of Pulmonary said that smoking is the biggest cause of lung cancer. Apart from this, lung cancer can also occur due to consumption of different types of tobacco products. exposure to substances such as asbestos or radon at home or work place and having a family history. He said that according to the statistics, there is a steady increase in the number of lung cancer patients in Uttarakhand. At present, average 40-50 patients suffering from this disease are coming to AIIMS Rishikesh per month. The number of lung cancer patients is increasing every year. Dr. Mayank said that in view of the increasing number of patients suffering from this disease, a separate lung clinic is being operated in the Pulmonary Department of AIIMS. Only lung cancer patients will be seen in this clinic. He said that this special clinic would be operated every Friday from 2 to 4 pm. The patient will have to come to the lung clinic of Thro General OPD of pulmonary department.

symptoms of lung cancer

Its main symptoms are long-term cough-sputum, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, weight loss, swelling of the face or throat, change in voice, loss of appetite and feeling constantly tiredness etc.