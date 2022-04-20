Luis Enrique confident ahead of Barcelona's busy calendar

Madrid: FC Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said that he believed his side would have no problems in competing in three different competitions. Barcelona's home game against Malaga signals the start of a hectic schedule which sees them return to Champions League activity with a trip to face Manchester City, as well as play the return leg of their King's Cup semifinal away to Villarreal a week later, reports Xinhua. "I am bearing in mind that the City game is close and I am bearing that in mind. We are going to play a lot of games in very few days, but for the moment we are concentrating on the game that we can control," he added. "The players are used to playing every three days and we are not in the league to forget the importance of the three points against Malaga," said Enrique, who explained his policy of making changes to his starting 11. "Every decision has its good or bad side and I try to do what is best for us. For the moment I have made changes because I have the fortune to have good players." One of those players is Lionel Messi, who explained during the week that he believed that Barcelona had changed their attitude in the wake of their defeat to Real Sociedad in the first weekend of January. Enrique was asked about the striker's comments, but didn't seem to share them. "It is something that happens over the course of a season, nothing more and nothing less. If he thinks that way, then fine, all I am doing is giving my opinion," he added, clearly irritated at a series of questions about the striker with whom he is rumoured to have an at-times complicated relationship. IANS