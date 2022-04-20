Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana (Punjab): Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. "Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I presume that I should be much better than the rest. Doctors have prescribed me basic medicines. I am in home isolation and hope to be alright soon," he said in a post on social media.

The police officer wrote: "Having managed to keep COVID-19 away from me for more than a year was no guarantee that it won't bother me. Till the post-dinner walk on April 17, I had no clue what the next day would be like. But on April 18, I woke up with a body ache, a heavy head and when I tested the temperature, it was 101. So, I called for rapid antigen and RT-PCR. I was positive in the rapid test and then in RT-PCR, so began the treatment."

He urged all those who have come in contact with him in the past seven days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

"The commissioner of police's office, the government building where I operate from has the highest hygiene and sanitation standards. Still, I could not escape," he said, urging people to stay safe.

He further said, "Please don't ignore your health. This virus is contracting much faster and sooner than we imagined. Shut yourself inside as much as you can, at least this April. Together we will bounce back again."

The district on Sunday reported 685 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 43,063. Ludhiana also logged five deaths, taking the toll to 1,243.

With the latest infections, the active cases shot up to 4,444. As many as 37,376 patients have been cured so far.

—ANI