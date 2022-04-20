Ludhiana bus terminal wears deserted look due to weekend lockdown

Ludhiana (Punjab): A bus terminal in Ludhiana on Saturday wore a deserted look on the weekend after Punjab government barred inter-district movement on weekends except for e-pass holders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

"The government should have informed the public 2-3 days before imposing lockdown to avoid inconvenience. I came to know about it only after reaching here,' said one of the commuters while speaking to ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved new guidelines of the state government on June 12. In accordance to the fresh guidelines, the inter-district movement shall be allowed against e-pass, which will be issued to people working in essential services, but no pass shall be required for such travel in case of a medical emergency.

"There is no restriction on movement within districts as of now. E-pass is needed for weddings, names of all guests attending the wedding have to be mentioned in the pass," added Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

"Inter-district movement can continue without a pass on weekdays but on weekends&gazetted holidays e-pass is needed. In case of medical emergency or any other emergency, they can move without a pass. There's no restriction on the movement of goods."

"On Saturdays, shops in the state which used to close at 7 pm will close at 5 pm. Essential shops can continue to remain open till 7 pm on those days. Restaurants and liquor shops will continue to remain open till 8 pm and movement will continue till 9 pm," Agrawal added.

The guidelines permitted restaurants for takeaway and home delivery and liquor shops to remain open till 8:00 pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

.—ANI