    Lucy Liu to star in ABC's workplace comedy pilot

    April 20, 2022


    Los Angeles: "Kill Bill" star Lucy Liu is set to play the lead in a multi-camera comedy from "Friends" alum Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

    The untitled series will be directed by Christine Gernon, reported Variety.

    Liu will play Devin, the head of a successful modern furniture company, who is unfamiliar with failure. But when she adopts a baby, she''s not prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom.

    Liu will also be serving as a producer.

    Goldberg-Meehan will pen the script and executive produce the comedy, which was previously titled "Bossy" and "Kids Matter Now".

    —PTI

