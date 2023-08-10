Lucknow Zoo To Get Asiatic Lion From Tirupati

Lucknow: The Lucknow Zoo will get an Asiatic lion from Shri Venkateshwar Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh under the wildlife exchange programme, officials said.

This comes after the recent death of Prithvi, a lion that had been at the Lucknow Zoo since 2015.

A no objection certificate (NOC) has already been received by the Lucknow Zoo authorities from Tirupati, and the final approvals are awaited from the Central Zoo Authority.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally was taken out on Wednesday on the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden premises as part of two-day celebrations of World Lion Day to be observed on Thursday.

One of the experts taking part in the rally was dressed up in a lion costume and spoke to the visitors about the lion’s way of life in the jungle and its importance in the food chain. —IANS