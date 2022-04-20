Lucknow University Teachers, Students Oppose Holding Of Exams

Lucknow: Troubling is brewing in the Lucknow University with students and teachers demanding postponement of the examinations in view of the corona pandemic. The examinations are scheduled to begin from July 7. The Lucknow University Associated College Teachers' Association (LUACTA) has also announced its decision to boycott examinations if they are not postponed. A delegation of Lucknow University Teachers' Association (LUTA) has also met Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in this connection.

LUTA president Neeraj Jain said that cases of coronavirus are on the rise and in such a situation, conducting examinations would pose a threat to the health of students, faculty as well as non-teaching employees. In the memorandum of the demands handed over to the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the higher education portfolio, the teachers said either the examination should be postponed until pandemic subsides or arrangements should be made in such a manner that physical presence of students is not required.

LUTA general secretary Vineet Verma said, "All faculties and students are not in support of examinations. Teachers, students, and their parents are in great stress ever since the undergraduate and postgraduate examination schedule was announced. The examination should be postponed since it would be difficult to maintain social distancing during examination." Though the Lucknow University does not have an elected students' union at present, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the NSUI members have also held demonstrations against the holding of the examinations. Source: IANS