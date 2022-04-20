Lucknow turns saffron for Amit Shah visit tomorrow

Lucknow, Jul 28 (UNI) Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has been decked up and has turned saffron for the three days visit of BJP president Amit Shah from tomorrow.

The three days hectic schedule of the BJP president will include meetings with the senior leaders and with the members of different cells.

However, the most important meeting scheduled tomorrow evening would be with the state ministers at the state party headquarters.

Tomorrow after his arrival from New Delhi, Mr Shah will hold meeting with party office bearers from Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur regions.

He will also interact with various district presidents and district in-charges.



