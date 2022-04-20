Lucknow Turns Into Fortress For Modi's Visit

Lucknow: The city of Nawabs has virtually turned into a fortress, just hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh state capital this afternoon. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Lucknow after Yogi Adityanath took the oath of office of Chief Minister on March 19. The visit also gains importance as it was just a day after the NDA proposed Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as its candidate for the Presidential polls. Mr Adityanath is hosting a dinner for the Prime Minister, which is set to turn into dinner diplomacy, to bring the Principal Opposition parties, on board for a consensus for NDA's Presidential candidate. A senior BJP leader here today said that during the stay in Lucknow, Mr Modi could also meet some senior leaders to discuss different issues, including the Assembly seats from where Mr Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya would contest, besides the name for the new UP BJP president. "With the presence of senior RSS leaders in Lucknow, the PM's visit gains importance for the future politics of BJP in the state," another leader hinted. After his arrival at Amausi airport at around 1645 hrs, where Governor Ram Naik and Mr Adityanath would welcome him, the Prime Minister will take a chopper to the Central Drugs Research Institute (CDRI), where he will meet the scientists of the institute and go through the laboratories for about 20 minutes. Next, he will reach the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), by road to inaugurate its new building, besides a 400 KV Lucknow-­Kanpur DC transmission line and hand over allotment letter to 20 beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana. Mr Modi will also address the students there. Thereafter, he would reach the CM residence at 5 Kalidas Marg to attend dinner with select dignitaries before leaving for Raj Bhawan for the night stay. However, the most important programme of the PM's visit would be his participation in the third international Yoga day function tomorrow morning at the Rama Bai Ambedkar Ground, where he will do yoga with around 51,000 participants, at 0630 hrs. After the event, he will leave for Delhi at 0800 hrs. Security in the state capital has been tightened and Central forces, along with commandos, have reached the spot. The SPG has taken over the security at Rama Bai Ambedkar Ground while in other places too, security has been tightened. According to sources, along with 10 companies of central forces, 25 companies of PAC and two teams of ATS Commandos, the PM's security cover would comprise of 26 SP rank officers, 51 ASPs, 137 COs, 224 Inspectors, 992 Sub-inspectors, 162 Sub-inspectors (women), 3700 constables and 480 constables (women), along with over 300 traffic policemen and officers. Besides the security, the authorities have also installed over 400 CCTV cameras all around the Rama Bai Ambedkar Ground and at other places. UNI