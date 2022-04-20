Lucknow Turns Blue On 64th B'day Of Mayawati

Lucknow: The city of nawabs- Lucknow- has turned blue, the official colour of Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), on the eve of 64th birthday of party president Mayawati.

On Wednesday, Ms Mayawati is expected to make some big political announcement related to Delhi Assembly polls.

However, like every year, the celebration will be a low-key affair and the party leaders would be celebrating the day as ' Jankalyankari Diwas' as done in the past.

After losing 2012 Assembly election, the BSP has been celebrating Mayawati's birthday as 'Jankalyankari Diwas'. 'The party leaders help the needy, poor and handicapped. They also visit Dalit villages and hospitals to distribute fruits and blankets,' said a senior party leader.

The city has turned blue and hoardings have come up near the BSP office and the residence of Ms Mayawati at Mall Avenue.

According to sources inside BSP here on Tuesday, the senior will be in BSP office in Lucknow to celebrate her birthday with the party leaders and workers. Post afternoon, she will be heading to Delhi to spend time with family.

The BSP president is expected to address a press conference on her birthday in Lucknow.

Mr Mayawati would also release a party calendar and a new edition of 'A Travelogue of my Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement- Vol 15', penned by her. Ms Mayawati, who turns 64 on January 15, shares her birthday with SP MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who will celebrate her 42nd. UNI