Lucknow Top Cop Takes Charge, Promises Smart Policing

Lucknow: First Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey, who took charge on Wednesday, has stated that better and smart policing will be his top priority.

Pandey, while talking to reporters after taking charge, thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for reposing faith in him.

"I will honestly discharge my duties and fulfil the responsibilities given to me," he said. The police commissioner said that he would ensure that criminals are severely punished so that they do not revert to their criminal activities. "We also promise to be sensitive towards women and will check crime against them," he said. Replying to a question, he said that the police commissionerate system was a major change in state policing and he would try to ensure its success. Pandey further assured that services like 112 and other citizen-related services will function smoothly and complaints, if any, will promptly be attended to. He said that he expected his team to perform its duties diligently and attend to the smallest problems, including those related to traffic. "No crime will be small for us. I expect my team to treat even petty crimes with the required seriousness," he said, and added that training would be given to police personnel in this regard from time to time. --IANS