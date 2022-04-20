Lucknow To Get Greenatoriums For Cremation

Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning to build three ''green'' crematoriums, known as ''greenatoriums'' in the state capital.

The ''greenatorium'' will be something in between the traditional funeral pyre made of wood and an electric crematorium comprising a metal chamber and an exhaust pipe.

It will offer an environment-friendly way to bid the final goodbye to the dead.

LMC Chief engineer R. N. Tripathi said the green crematorium system will comprise a burning chamber equipped with a body tray, two exhaust pipes or chimneys and a water tank to "neutralise" the fumes.

The Green crematorium will be constructed by a company that has installed the same in Chhattisgarh.

The green crematorium will cost around Rs 300 to 500 for the cremation of a body, compared to Rs 4,000 as is needed for the traditional way of cremation. The time for the cremation will also be reduced form four hours in the traditional style to about 45 minutes in the greenatorium. --IANS











