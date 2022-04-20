Lucknow Set To Host DefExpo 2020 From Feb 5

Lucknow: Preparations for the grand Defence Expo 2020 is almost complete in the city of Nawabs, as it gears up to host the five-day event to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi On February 5.

The entire city has been decked up for the occasion with coloured LED lights illuminating the streets besides hoardings in almost every corner of the state capital highlighting the might of the country's defence.

In the view of the gala event, the state capital has been cleaned with roads leading to the DefExpo area being repaired and other facilities in place.

The Prime Minister is expected to stay here for about three and-a-half hours before flying back to Delhi on February 5 after inaugurating the expo and watching the live demo of the Indian defence power.

Official sources said here on Monday that the Prime Minister, after landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at around 1000 hrs, will fly in a chopper directly to the helipad in Kalli West. he will then proceed to Vrindavan Yojana by road.

In view of Modi's programme, the district officials inspected the routes from airport to the Defence Expo venue, helipad, riverfront etc.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the chiefs of the three armed forces will also be present at the inauguration.

Representatives of 70 countries will be participating in the expo.

Meanwhile, the Surya Command in Lucknow is the main coordinating agency for the conduct of Defence Expo, especially for all events related to military equipment and demonstration.

