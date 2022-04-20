Lucknow Scores Miserably In Swachhta Survey At 115th Rank

Lucknow: In spite of all-out efforts, Uttar Pradesh state capital has secured 115th rank in the Swachhta survey, the results of which were declared by the Ministry of Urban Development recently, though the state government has announced to make Lucknow ODF by October next.

Municipal Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi, said here on Monday that though the city's ranking has improved since the last survey from the 269th position to the 115th, it could not be termed a ''good rank'' and there was a need to work harder.

He said that there were four factors in which they had lagged behind which included making the city area ODF (Open Defecation-Free), the door-to-door collection and the construction of the vermicompost pits in all the city parks.

"In the case of ODF, although we have constructed toilets we realise that just their construction will not help and that there was a need for bringing about a behavioural change in the people so that they use them. We have identified 114 points where we have started the campaign of behavioural change for making the people understand the importance of using toilets. For this 114 committees have already been formed and there will be a facilitator too for them which we will provide," he said.

He said that the vermicompost pits in the parks had already been constructed.

Regarding the door-to-door collection of garbage, he said that they would install more compactors which would reduce its visibility which had been the main reason for the decrease in its ranking. He said that they were soon going to begin night sweeping which would also help in making the city clean.

Incidentally, the other cities of Uttar Pradesh had made it within the hundred ranking which include Varanasi and Kanpur.

Additional municipal commissioner P K Srivastava said that the result was below expectation. "We were expecting it to come in the first fifties in the Swachhta rankings of the city. We may have lagged behind because we have not as yet declared ourselves as open defecation-free while the other cities have," he said. It may be pointed out here that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation had been expecting a ranking within the top ten cities. The survey for the ranking was carried out from January 2018 and there were several parameters which were taken into account for judging the cleanliness of the city. Over 4,000 cities were judged across the country. UNI