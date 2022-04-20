Lucknow Scheduled To Host Defexpo India 2020

Lucknow: The Defence Ministry has decided to organise the 11th edition of the biennial DefExpo in Lucknow next year. In 2018, the show was held in Chennai and this is the first time that it will be held in Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

"The 11th edition #DEFEXPO2020 will be held in Lucknow (U.P.) from February 5th to 8th, 2020. The mega expo will showcase India's Defence Manufacturing Prowess. With the presence of strong defence industrial infra, U.P. is an attractive destination for defence investment," a tweet by the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO) on Sunday said.

The Expo offers an excellent opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential. The theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

The shows are conducted at an international level, which not only facilitates Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with senior foreign delegations but also Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

The exhibition will also highlight the emergence of UP as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector and act as a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry.

The northern state has a strong defence industrial infrastructure. It has four units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa and Naini (Prayagraj), nine ordnance factory units, including Kanpur, Korwa, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and one unit of Bharat Electronics Limited at Ghaziabad.

One of the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) of India is also planned in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor will encourage Defence Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including the Indian defence industry and promote Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). The other DIC is proposed to be built in Tamil Nadu.

The DefExpo will provide an opportunity to major foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DefExpo would provide a unique platform for Defence industry OEMs, exhibitors and private industry to display their latest innovations and capabilities.