Lucknow reverbrates with claps, conch shells

Lucknow: Even before the clock struck five, excited people began clapping, blowing conch shells, beating ''thalis'' and ringing bells to express their appreciation for those who have worked round the clock to contain the deadly Covid-19.

In Lucknow, women and children came out of their houses in large numbers to participate in this public expression of gratitude.

Crackers were burst in several places and some people even lit lamps outside their house to mark the occasion.

Political leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who rang the bell in Gorakhpur, and bureaucrats also joined in by clapping and beat ''thalis''.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to express their gratitude across the nation at 5.p.m. on Sunday, when a Janata Curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. would be in place.

--IANS