Lucknow Police bans religious gatherings

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have banned religious and social gatherings for the upcoming festivals in the state capital.

Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has also banned slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The 21-point advisory issued by Arora said that five or more persons will not gather in a group without permission. It added that strict action will be taken against those people, who will not follow the guidelines.

The sale of Chinese kite string has also been banned, according to an official order, after three police personnel were seriously injured when the kite string cut across their necks.

The advisory further stated that, "Social media group admins will ensure that no member posts fake news/inflammatory messages in the group. If any member posts such a message, admin shall remove them from the group before making them delete the message. The police shall be informed."

The advisory said that the order will remain in force till May 30 or till further orders.

Apart from Ramzan, there are a number of festivals including Buddha Purnima, Eid ul-Fitr and Bada Mangal in May and by banning gatherings, the Lucknow police has ensured that no public events will take place during the celebrations.

