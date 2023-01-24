Lucknow multi-storey building collapses; 9 rescued, many feared trapped

Lucknow: A four-story residential building in Lucknow's Hazratganj fell on Tuesday, officials reported, leaving several people possibly trapped.

At least nine people have been pulled out of the rubble and taken to hospitals, even though the rescue operation is still going on, they said. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that three people had died in the incident. Later, he took back his statement. As he said to PTI, initial reports indicated that three people were unconscious and presumed dead.

"But now information is coming that nobody is dead. Those rescued from the building have been moved to hospitals," Pathak said.—Inputs from Agencies