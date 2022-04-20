Lucknow Metro To Start Commercial Run From Mar 8

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro will commence its commercial run of the entire North-South corridor (phase 1-A) from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport to Munshipulia, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on March 8.

Officials here on Saturday said that the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the first phase of Metro from Kanpur, through video conferencing. On the same day, Mr Modi will also lay the foundation for Kanpur and Agra Metro rails, during the event. Ahead of the commencement for public services, Kumar Keshav, MD of LMRC, took a final overview of the preparedness of all Metro stations from Munshipulia to Lekhraj.

During the visit, Mr Keshav interacted with Station Controllers / Train Operators and Customer Relation Assistants (CRAs) posted on the newly-constructed stations of the balance section and duly reviewed all the security arrangements.

He gave special instructions to the house-keeping staff of the Metro stations to maintain the proper cleanliness at the stations. In addition, he also inspected the parking facilities outside the elevated stations of the balance section and instructed the civil engineers to ensure that after the commencement of the entire North-South Corridor (Phase - 1A) for public services, the commuters will get a convenient parking facility at the elevated stations between KD Singh Babu and Munshipulia Metro stations. The various public utilities like availability of drinking water, washrooms for the specially able and general public were also reviewed. The functioning and operability of Token Vending Machines (TVMs) installed at the stations for issuing tickets/tokens and recharge of 'Go Smart' cards was also checked and examined thoroughly. The working of all lifts and escalators installed for swift passenger movement and for the convenience of commuters to and fro the station premises was also observed minutely. ''This was the biggest challenge to finish the Lucknow Metro Rail project, ahead of its schedule target deadline, which we have achieved. This would not have been possible without the committed, dedicated and hard-working LMRC staff, General Consultant and other contractors, who have together made this distant dream- a reality, said Mr Keshav. ''If we are determined and focused to accomplish our goal, then no one can stop, come what may and one should continuously strive day and night to pursue one's ambition with vigour, enthusiasm and passion. 'Work is Worship' should be our ideal and there is no substitute of hard work, which pays off in the long run,'' he added. UNI