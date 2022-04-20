Lucknow Metro To Be Under CISF

Lucknow: The security of the Lucknow Metro, currently undertaken by a special battalion of the Uttar Pradesh's PAC, would soon be replaced by the elite Central Industrial Security Force(CISF).

UP government has written a letter to the Centre asking whether the CISF can provide security in all the Metros running in the state and slated to run in coming days.

State Principal secretary ( home) Arvind Kumar, in a letter to the Centre on Thursday, said that that CISF should take over the security of the metros being run in Lucknow, Noida and Greater Noida. Besides, the CISF should be ready to take over the security of other metros to be constructed in the state in near future.

Earlier, the previous Samajwadi Party government had decided to have a special battalion of the PAC to provide security in the Lucknow metro.

A company of the PAC was also sent to Delhi to get special training from CISF and was later deployed in Lucknow metro presently running between Transport nagar to Charbagh.

But recently, the Centre made it mandatory for all the airports and the metros in the country to have security by the CISF which had forced the UP government to seek for the same.

The entire first phase of the Lucknow metro would be open for public by early 2019. UNI