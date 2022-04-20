Lucknow Metro Starts Its Trial Run On The South-North Corridor

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has successfully commenced the signalling and integrated testing trials by moving the Metro train in the balance section up to Munshipulia on Wednesday.

The integrated testing and trials are for smooth operation of the trains having interface with signalling, telecommunication, track and traction. The integrated testing of different systems, signalling, track and traction is performed at different speeds on the elevated viaduct and inside the tunnel under different operating scenario. The trains have been provided with the latest state-of-the-art Communication Based Train Control System (CBTC), signalling system with Automatic Train Protection (ATP) for automatic braking to prevent any collision. The Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) system has been provided to ensure automatic management of train movement by Automatic Route Setting and Automatic Train Regulation by supervising the train movement continuously and optimizing the train movements in case of abnormalities.

Before the commencement of the trial, LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav performed a special 'Pooja' at the Charbagh Metro Station on Wednesday morning. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Keshav, said "I am extremely happy on this achievement and I must congratulate all the engineers, senior officers of LMRC, our contractors and General Consultants (GC) associated with the Lucknow Metro Project.

I also thank the whole team of LMRC for their hard work and sincere efforts to make this happen. It was, nevertheless, an easy task to achieve this feat in such a stiff target."

With this remarkable achievement, the Lucknow Metro has taken another notable step to keep up with the title of the the country's fastest Metro project. LMRC already has the distinction of completing the priority section in shortest possible time till date in India. The progress of the project for balance section is also fast moving in creating another milestone in very short span if time.

The resident of the city responded in extreme joy by waving their hand when the train was moving from Charbagh to Munshi Pulia. It will take around 4-5 weeks to complete the signalling and integrated testing trials. UNI