Lucknow Metro Rail Run Likely From Next Month: Sreedharan

Lucknow: The public launch of much-awaited Lucknow Metro on the 8 point 5 km first phase is expected by the third week of July, Metro Man E Sreedharan has announced. The Metro Rail safety Commissioner is likely to give its nod in July and the commercial run would start thereafter, Dr Sreedharan, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) mentor. Talking to mediapersons here yesterday during his day-long visit after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dr Sreedharan said the fares of Lucknow Metro would be less than those of Kochi Metro and on par with those of Delhi Metro. He said the exact fares would be announced by LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav shortly. Dr Sreedharan said the LMRC was waiting for statutory safety clearance on the priority lines of Lucknow Metro, which they expected to receive by July 15. He said after the clearance from Railways, the state government would decide the dates of the inaugural function. He said the public operations were expected to start from the third week of July this year. Dr Sreedharan met Mr Adityanath and apprised him of the fact that Lucknow Metro was all set for operations and was simply waiting for the clearance. He said the state government was keen on having Metros in Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur and Allahabad. The Metro Man emphasised that Lucknow Metro would be the fastest one to be completed in the country. "The Kochi Metro, which was inaugurated recently, has been built in four years while Lucknow Metro was completed in a period of two years and nine months, which has been the fastest in the world till now. The fares have been finalised after comparing the same with those of other Metros and also of auto-rickshaws and buses. They will be less than the Kochi Metro and on par with Delhi Metro. The fares have been approved by the Board of Directors of LMRC and the state government," he said. "The Metro brings in the culture of cleanliness, clean habits and also of discipline. It will usher in a social change among the people and they should be proud of having the Metro. I appeal to people to keep the Metro clean because it is a gift making travel in the city more comfortable," Dr Sreedharan added. The Metro Man said that the delay in the start of the public operations would not affect the deadline for the North-South priority corridor. "The delay has been caused by things which were not in our hands which is the railway clearance. Even now we have submitted the papers for the statutory clearance of the line for which the Chief Commissioner, Railway Safety, will make a visit to the viaduct and we expect clearance by July 15 after which the date of the inaugural function will be decided by the state government." Dr Sreedharan further informed that he had inspected the Lucknow Metro corridor and especially the underground one. "The underground section is coming up well and the subterranean tunnels which are one kilometre long can break through at any time now," he added. Regarding the developments of the East-West corridor, he said, 'A new Detailed Project Report would be made. "The earlier DPR was two-year-old and much has changed and therefore, we need a fresh input on the location of the stations. The technical work has been completed and the detailed project will be submitted in a month's time after which it will go for clearance from the state government and the Central government.' He said most of the Metros in the country were being delayed because the Central Government was coming with a Metro policy. "For the Kanpur Metro, the land has been acquired for the Depot and was waiting for clearance from the Central Government," he added. UNI