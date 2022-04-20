Lucknow Metro Prepare For Grand Inaugural Function On Dec 1

Lucknow:(UNI) Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is working over time for a grand inauguration of the trial run of the first train to be flagged off by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on December 1. For the even several union ministers, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and others would be invited at the function along with Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav was personally visiting the Transport Nagar metro station along with the Transport Nagar metro depot to review the operational preparedness with regard to the commissioning of metro train trial run from Thursday next. The works at the Transport Nagar metro station were being completed on a war-footing with finishing touches were given of the platform and metro track. Mr Keshav told UNI here today preparation for the trial run is near completion and everything would be done as per the schedule. Lucknow metro has already received the first set of 4 metro coaches to ply on the priority corridor of about 8.5 km from Transport Nagar to Charbagh from March 26, 2017 onwards. LMRC officials said total six trains would commute on this track daily from March 2017 at a gap of 2.5 minutes each. The priority section would have total eight metro stations. While coaches have already reached the depot at Transport Nagar few days back, Lucknow metro team is currently testing the trial track, technical aspects and coaches' adaptability to various tests. Officials said the coaches are tested in many ways before launching them on trial tracks. It includes static testing (when coaches are standing on track), dynamic testing (when in motion) and oscillation trials. UNI