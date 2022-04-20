Lucknow Metro Misses Deadline For Commercial Run From Tomorrow: Metro On Cards In Gorakhpur, Jhansi

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro between Transport Nagar to Charbagh Station has missed the deadline of commercial run from tomorrow. The first phase of the Lucknow Metro was slated to start from tomorrow but it has missed the date and now public will have to wait for at least two months to board the train. The first phase of about 9 kms between Transport Nagar to Charbagh was completed in December last year and trial runs were underway by the engineers. But as there were some technical glitches and the second rake has not arrived, the commercial run had been delayed. Presently, the test was being done by a single rake and for commercial run, it would require at least six rakes. Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has directed the officials to include Gorakhpur and Jhansi for the new Metro rail project. Earlier, the previous Akhilesh Yadav Government had proposed metro rail at Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Allahabad and Meerut. Metro rails already exist in Noida and Ghaziabad in UP which is the part of the Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC). BJP in its poll manifesto had promised metro rail at Gorakhpur and Jhansi along with six other cities. A senior official here today said that now Gorakhpur and Jhansi have been included in the list of metro rails in the state and CM has directed the officials concerned to prepare the DPR of all the projects at the earliest. Except for Lucknow Metro, work for any other project is yet to start even though the Kanpur Metro project has been approved by the previous government and the tenders have been issued. The DPR of Varanasi Metro has also been prepared while the DPR of Agra Metro rail is under preparation. The DPR process is yet to start for Allahabad and Meerut Metro rail. UNI