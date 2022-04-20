Lucknow Metro Likely To Get Fully Operational On North-South Corridor From Feb End

Lucknow: Wait for the metro in the city of Nawab is likely to end with the 23 kilometer long North-South corridor becoming fully functional for commercial run by February end.

Though the government will announce the date of the launch, but most likely it would start before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls expected in the first week of March.

The entire project was executed and implemented within a period of four years and five months, the fastest in the country.

Metroman E Sreedharan, who is the principal advisor of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation(LMRC), said here on Wednesday that the metro services can be thrown open for the public by the end of February if the state government allows and they get the nod from the Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety, in the safety audit. Mr Sreedharan said that the construction work would be completed by February 15 but the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety would be arriving only by February 20-22 for the safety audit.

"After the inspection it takes the CMRS barely 24 hours to hand over the certificate," he said.

He said that the cost of the construction had been less than the estimated cost of Rs 6,880 crore stated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) when prepared in 2013. "This is also appreciable because the cost of the project escalated by 6 per cent after the introduction of the GST which was introduced later but we were able to absorb this and its cost still did not cross its estimated one," he said. The LMRC principal adviser said that the fare structure would remain the same on the balance corridor as it was on the priority corridor of the Lucknow Metro.

"We are expecting that it should be financially sustainable when the entire North-South corridor opens. The priority corridor was a small section of it and no one expected that it would run on profit. Also there are no Metros which are running on profit across the world because the maximum they try to get was the operational cost," he said.

"The Metro has given the city a facelift which can be clear only after the restoration of the road is carried out. Once this is done we will be able to view an entirely new city," he added. UNI