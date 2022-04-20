Lucknow Metro Gets Dun & Bradstreet Infra Award

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has won the renowned Dun & Bradstreet Infra Award, 2017 in the Metro Rail category for completing the 8.5 km "Priority Corridor" of the North –South Corridor (Phase 1A) and commissioning the project in a record time of less than three years.

This award was received yesterday by Pushpa Bellani, Company Secretary, Lucknow Metro at a function organised by Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Pvt Ltd in Mumbai in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways & Shipping Nitin Gadkari, who was the 'Chief Guest' for the function.

This event was attended by dignitaries and industry veterans from key infrastructure sectors such as construction, ports, power, oil & gas, telecommunications etc. It was also attended by different stakeholders, policymakers, financial institutions and industry regulatory bodies.

It is yet another credential for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) which speaks a volume about the quality infrastructure work done for operating a Metro Rail Project in an unprecedented timeline of less than three year while mitigating cost overruns.

Speaking about the award Mr Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Lucknow Metro, said "I am delighted that our hard work and dedication towards completion of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project is being recognised at all levels. This is the result of a great team work which has achieved such a milestone in the area of Metro project execution in the Country'.

Lucknow Metro has earned the distinction of being the fastest ever Metro project construction and execution in the Country so far. No other Metro project in the Country has ever been able to achieve this milestone in such a stiff time-frame. Even contemporary Metro projects have not been able to match up with LMRC's speed of deliverance and execution. LMRC has, thus, set a new standard and benchmark in Metro Project execution in the country.

Recently on August 31, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) – one of the apex body in India to rate and certify a system a 'Green' system – certified LMRC a 'Green Metro Rail System', thereby, awarding platinum certificate to all its Metro stations on the 8.5 km "Priority Corridor" between Transport Nagar and Charbagh. Earlier, in March, 2016 Lucknow Metro was adjudged the Best Metro Project for 'Excellence in Innovative Designs' at the 5th Annual Metro Rail India Summit, 2016 organised at New Delhi.

The Dun & Bradstreet Infra Awards is one of India's leading infrastructure companies and infra awards which acknowledges the importance of infrastructure as a critical driver of the Indian economy and has been actively involved in tracking the progress of this sector for the past few years.UNI