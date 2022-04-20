Lucknow man stuck in Bareilly found dead

Bareilly (UP): A 28-year-old resident of Lucknow was found hanging in a guesthouse in Bareilly, police said.

Anurag Deep Gupta was stranded in the town and was staying at the guesthouse since March 18.

When Gupta did not come out of his room for several hours on Wednesday, guesthouse manager Nadeem knocked at the door, but got no response.

When Nadeem peeped into the room, he saw Gupta hanging from a ceiling fan. He informed the police who tried to access his contact details from his mobile phone, but Gupta had reportedly deleted all data before allegedly committing suicide.

The manager said that Gupta was upset over the fact that he was not able to return home despite attempts.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family in Lucknow informed by police.

--IANS