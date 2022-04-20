Lucknow Man Sells Handmade Floral Rakhis In Bid To Boycott Chinese Products

Lucknow: In a bid to boycott Chinese products, a flower seller in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow sold handmade floral rakhis on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Javed Khan, who sells floral rakhis, said that this time there is a lot of demand for floral rakhis and people have ordered these rakhis in advance.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This year, as people are boycotting the Chinese products, there is a huge demand for handmade floral rakhis for the festival. Till now I have received over 250 orders for the same."

"We used to sell floral rakhis every year but this year the demand is high," added Khan.

Parmanand, a customer said, "This is the best idea to use indigenous and eco-friendly rakhis. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said to support 'Made in India' products and not Chinese ones, it is a good initiative. I have also come here to buy these rakhis." (ANI)