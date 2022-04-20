Lucknow, Kanpur, Bahraich Freeze At Zero Degree

Lucknow: With 2019 all set to bid goodbye, Lucknow witnessed an abnormally low temperature of 0.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday early morning.

It was the second lowest temperature recorded in the history of the state capital. The lowest temperature recorded in Lucknow is 0.5 degree Celsius on December 13, 1973.

Bahraich also broke an 106-year-old record when it recorded 0.2 degree Celsius. The city had earlier recorded the lowest minimum of 1.7 degree Celsius on December 29, 1913.

Kanpur too shivered as temperature plunged to zero degree in the early hours of Tuesday. The earlier record of lowest temperature stood at 0.8 degree Celsius on December 21, 2015.

Severe cold conditions prevailed across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and even though the sun peeped out for some time, it failed to provide any respite from the icy winds.

According to met officials, temperatures are likely to hover in the same range for the next 48 hours when rainfall is expected. Rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue for almost a week. "The minimum temperatures are hovering around 8 to 10 degrees below normal which is definitely as unusual phenomenon in the region," said an official. The maximum temperatures are also much below normal with Meerut at 7.3 degree Celsius, Aligarh at 7.4 degree Celsius and Moradabad at 8.8 degree Celsius.

With freezing temperatures, most outdoor New Year eve parties have been shifted indoors while most hotels and clubs had to change their plans for the evening.