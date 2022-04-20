Lucknow Inches Closer To 'Swachh Survekshan-2019' Title

Lucknow: All fingers crossed, as the city of Nawabs, Lucknow is inching towards the number one position in the 'Swachh Survekshan-2019' citizens' feedback –the final results of which will be declared tonight.

For the past three days, Lucknow was in the first position and till Tuesday night they have garnered a total of 2.82 lakh downloads and were ahead of present two year topper Indore who won it in 2017 and 2018. During the past few days, the officials of Lucknow Nagar Nigam have mobilised to get the maximum downloads of the Swachh Survekshan app. "I have set a target of 5,000 for each of the zones in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to officials on January 30 and even on the penultimate day, on Thursday, we are encouraging people to download the app ," Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia told UNI on Thursday.

In Swachh Survekshan-2018, Varanasi was the top city in the state but it was in the 29th position in the country followed by Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra and then Lucknow in 34th place.

The mayor said that since the time Lucknow clinched the number 1 position on January 23 from the beginning of the survey on January 4, it had boosted the confidence of the Nagar Nigam officials and reposed the faith in them that if they could secure the numero uno position in the citizens' feedback they could also do so in other areas of the Swachh Survekshan. "We are hoping that we will get the first position on January 31 and beat Indore which is a close second," she said. "In this app, the people not only have to download it but also give a feedback on seven questions which had been asked. Citizens' participation was a very crucial component in the other aspects of the survey also," she added.

"This year's indicators have marks for innovations led by citizens and their contribution to the overall reduction of the city's solid waste generated. Social media and other traditional media channels will be used strategically at both national through the 'Swachh Manch'- a platform for citizens to connect and contribute to the overall cleanliness of the city. State and city-level campaigns are being promoted in order to educate the citizens about the objectives of the survey and its methodology as well as to reinforce the importance of their participation in it in order to ensure significantly higher levels of participation from all citizens," said the officials.

It was further said that for cities to reap the maximum developmental benefits from the survey concerted efforts were being taken to design sustainable solutions and strengthen their capacities to understand the modalities and spirit of the survey. Indore city in Madhya Pradesh was declared India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2018, for the second year in continuation, which was the first pan Indian exercise to assess cleanliness in urban India, surveyed 4,203 cities from January 4 to March 10, 2018. Bhopal was ranked as India's second cleanest city for two years in a row and Chandigarh was ranked as the third cleanest city, moving up from Rank 11 in 2017. UNI