Lucknow house of Azam's sister sealed

Lucknow: Lucknow Nagar Nigam officials on Monday sealed a bungalow allotted to Nikhat Aflaq, sister of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, in River Bank Colony.

The bungalow has been sealed on a complaint that the allottee does not reside in the said bungalow which had been allotted to her in 2007.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwiwedi led a team of official to A2/1 house on Monday and found the gate and the house locked. Officials put their own locks on the gate and the main door of the house.

The entire process was recorded on video.

Nikhat Aflaq, responding to an earlier notice, had said that she frequently lived in the bungalow and had deposited rent and electricity bills on a regular basis.

The Nagar Nigam claimed that Nikhat teaches in Rampur and lives there on a permanent basis. Nigam officials had served a notice to the allottee on October 15 asking her to vacate the house within 15 days.

—IANS