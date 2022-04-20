Lucknow Grappling With Air Pollution

Lucknow: Faced with the problem of increasing air pollution, the Lucknow administration has kick-started a hurriedly-devised plan to tackle the menace which has assumed alarming proportions. The measures being taken by the administration, though, are also drawing a barrage of criticism from various quarters.

On Tuesday, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma instructed the transport authorities to crack down on vehicles, both heavy and light, which were running without pollution control certificates and spewing fuel emissions way beyond permissible limits.

The instructions, however, did not yield desired results as tempos, mini-pickup vans, trucks and tankers could be seen running within Lucknow city limits with impunity. Only 37 tempos in the outskirts of the city were said to have been challaned so far. According to information available, of the 20 lakh light and heavy vehicles registered with the transport authorities in Lucknow, 20 per cent are operating without going through proper and regular pollution checks. UNI