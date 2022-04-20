Lucknow Girl Among 60 Students To Watch Chandrayaan-2 Landing With PM

Rashi Verma , a class 10th student of Delhi Public School, has made Uttar Pradesh proud as she got selected among the 60 children from all across the country for watching India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 landing on the surface of moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru.

Two students have been shortlisted from the state to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Narendra Modi on September 7 at 01:55 am. Rashi Verma and another class 8th student were selected after clearing several rounds of an online science quiz conducted between August 10th and 25th . Children were required to answer 20 questions in a time limit of 10 minutes. While 60 have qualified for the grand event, others who participated will be issued certificates of participation.

Speaking to media, Rashi said, 'I have always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer when I grow up. Also if I get a chance I would like to talk to our PM Narendra Modi.'

Apart from Rashi, three students from Odisha, Jharkhand and Meghalaya will also witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7.