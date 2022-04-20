Lucknow, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam To Float Municipal Bonds: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that two Nagar Nigams of Lucknow and Ghaziabad would float Municipal Bonds to shore up their income, with an aim to bring a qualitative change in the lifestyle of the people living in these cities.

The announcement to this regard was made in a function organised to celebrate the third anniversary of the three flagship projects of Amrut, Smart City and PM Awas Yojana urban in the presence of the Prime minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

Three Municipal Corporations of Hyderabad, Indore and Pune have already issued Municipal bonds.

"The BJP government wants all Nagar Nigams to be self reliant as we are committed to the issue of development. In last over a year tenure of this government the income of the Nagar Nigams has increased between 18 and 28 per cent. The development which has come to a naught during the previous regime has been speeded up in 16 months. The previous government has ignored the Central Government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and constructed just 11,000 houses and we ina short span has build 4.32 lakh houses," Yogi said.

He said even in Swachchata Mission the previous government built just 35,000 toilets in three years but in one year the BJP government has built 5.50 lakh toilets. "The work is going on in such a pace that by October 2, 2018 the whole of Uttar Pradesh will be declared as ODF," Yogi announced.

Elaborating on the achievements of his government in improving living standard he said government is working on solid waste management. Plastic less than 50 micron has been banned and by October the government will ban disposable plastic glasses too.

He also talked about speeding commutation by introducing metro rail service in three cities and introducing DPR for another three cities.

"Introduction of LED as street lights has saved over Rs 115 crore. This money saved is utilized in improving life of people," he said. UNI