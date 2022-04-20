Lucknow, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporations To Float Bonds Of Rs 350 Cr

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday approved Lucknow and Ghaziabad Municipal corporations' proposal of floating municipal bonds to the tune of Rs 350 crores for development work in their area.

Besides, the government has also reduced the house tax on small shops in the residential areas to benefit the small traders.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Briefing mediapersons, the state government spokesperson and Power Minister Srikant Sharma said here while Lucknow Municipal Corporation will float bonds worth Rs 200 crores, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation will do it for Rs 150 crore.

While the Lucknow corporation will use the funds for sewage and drinking water projects, the Ghaziabad would use for treating sewage water for industrial use.

"SEBI has approved the proposal and 2 credit rating agencies have been engaged to complete the process within a month time," he said, while adding that the bonds would be listed in the Bombay stock exchange and national stock exchange.

Maintaining that the bonds would be an attraction for the institutions to invest, the municipal bodies will have to pay an interest of around 9 per cent. A separate cell would be set up in both the municipal corporation to monitor the bonds.

In another important decision, the UP government has given a big sop to the small traders when they approved the proposal of the nagar nigams to reduce the tax on small shops in the residential areas. Now a shop in the maximum area of 120 sq feet will have to pay one-and-a-half time of the house tax from the existing five times. Small shops in the residential areas like tailors, barbers, laundry, photo-shop would be benefited.

However, the government clarified that it is up to the development authorities to permit shops in the residential areas.

In another decision, the government has made the misuse of government official logo as punishable offence. A jail for 2 years and a fine of Rs 5000 is the punishment made for the offence.

The government has reduced the qualifying marks in the written exams for sub-inspectors and inspectors in the civil police by amending the service rule. Now against 50 per cent marks to be obtained in all the four subjects for qualifying the exam , the aspirants will qualify with 35 per cent marks but they should have to get 50 per cent marks in total.

The UP government in order to step up the acquisition of land for the ambitious Defence corridor, has approved a proposal to transfer 45.498 acres of land of the agriculture department to the industry department in Aligarh. The Government has already acquired around 2500 acres of land in Aligarh, Jhansi and other places for the defence corridor in the state. Besides, thhe government has also approved to amend the service rule for promotion of deputy director in the backward welfare department to the post of joint director. UNI