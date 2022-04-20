Lucknow DM Reviews City's Coronavirus Preparedness

Lucknow: District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash on Thursday held a meeting to ensure the preparedness of various civic bodies and other stakeholders for a possible coronavirus outbreak. The DM instructed various authorities to maintain cleanliness, stop illegally operational meat shops and conduct regular fogging operations in the area.

The meeting also saw the presence of the hotel industry representatives, apart from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. "If any patient shows symptoms of coronavirus, refer them immediately. There should not be any laxity in this," Prakash said.

He informed that 6 hospitals including Lok Bandhu Hospital, Dr. Shyama Prasad Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, KGMU, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, SGPGI, were being prepared for dealing with cases of possible coronavirus outbreak.

Civic agencies have also been asked to immediately stop the functioning of illegally operational meat shops and ban the sale of meat and its products in open areas. "Hotels and restaurants have also been asked to ensure cleanliness and proper hygiene," he said.

He informed that a control room number 0522-2622080, 0-7839700132 will be working to impart the information about the disease.

Meanwhile, as a precaution, the Avadh Guest House in Chitwapur has issued an order stating that no non-veg and egg will be served in the hotel premises. —ANI