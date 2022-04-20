Lucknow Decks Up For Second Groundbreaking Ceremony

Lucknow: The city of Nawabs is all geared up for the second groundbreaking ceremony here on Sunday which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 65,000 crore for 292 projects which will generate 2.5 lakh jobs will be laid at the event to be graced by several eminent industrialists of the country.

The projects were announced during the first-ever investors' summit held in February last year when the Yogi Adityanath government went for 1,047 MoUs for investment to the tune of over Rs 4.68 lakhs crore.

A number of top industrialists are also set to fly down to the state capital to grace the occasion as state guests.

State Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana told UNI here on Saturday that all the arrangement for a smooth conduct of the second groundbreaking to be held at the Indira Gandhi Prathishan has been completed. The entire state capital has been decked up with LED lights with hoardings and bill boards have been erected to welcome the guests. All the roads connecting the venue have been repaired and slower pots placed on the dividers. All encroachments have been removed from the roads. Besides, elaborate security have also been made for the guests. Ms Shah's presence also highlights the political colour given to this event as along with the Union Home minister, he is also the the president of the ruling BJP.

During his brief visit, the Minister is also likely to discuss with the CM and other party leaders various political issues, including the much awaited expansion of the Yogi ministry.

Mr Mahana said a total of six sessions will be held throughout the day wherein different topics will be discussed.

After the session, the CEO round table and the Business to Government(B2G) meeting will take place followed by awards ceremony. The programmes will start at 1100 hrs and sessions would be held between 1400 hrs and 1700 hrs.

The first session would be of food processing industry, Second Session - Defense and Aerospace Manufacturing, Third- Electronic Manufacturing, Fourth- Tourism and Film, Fifth- Electric Mobility and Sixth and the last session would be on Power and Renewable Energy.

Meanwhile, the state government has given responsibility to nine departments to look after the guests. A total of 200 VIPs are expected to turn up for the event along with 11 VVIPs.

Among the industrialists accorded state guest status are Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd chairman Anand C Mahindra, ITC CEO Sanjeev Puri, Medanta Group chairman Naresh Trehan, HCL Group founder-chairman Shiv Nadar, PepsiCo India President & CEO Ahmed ElSheikh, Tata Sons chairman Chandrashekharan, Samsung India president & CEO HC Hong, Adani Group chairman and managing director Gautam Adani and Torrent Group chairman Sudhir Mehta.

On July 29, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore during the first groundbreaking. He had also exhorted UP and Maharashtra to race for becoming India's first trillion dollar state economy.

The projects lined up for foundation laying at the second ground breaking event pertain to different sectors, including electronics, infrastructure, food processing and textiles. The companies and industrial houses, whose projects are likely to be launched, comprise Aditya Birla Group, Vivo, Azure Power, Adani Gas, Samsung, Torrent, Medanta Hospital, J K Cement, among others.

Of the projects launched at the first ground breaking ceremony in July 2018, the state claims that 29 projects worth Rs 30,000 crore have started commercial production and the rest 52 projects were nearing completion.

The state is planning to host the next investors' summit in February 2020. It would be organised on a grand scale to position UP as an ideal investment destination. In the last summit, the state had hosted foreign delegates from Mauritius, Japan, the Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic, Thailand and Slovakia. UNI