Lucknow Decked Up For IYD Function, CM's Dinner Raises Political Fever

Lucknow: Lucknow is being decked up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the city of Nawabs whereas speculation is high over the proposed dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 20 night for the Prime Minister. With possibility of Opposition leaders including, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav, BSP president Mayawati, being invited for the dinner, political observers do not rule out that the move could be an effort to woo the Opposition for a common candidate in the Presidential polls. The Chief Minister would be hosting a dinner for the PM and other dignitaries at his official residence on the evening of June 20. Though the list of the invitees is yet to be disclosed by the government, sources did not rule out Opposition leaders being issued invitation. The UP government has already invited the Opposition leaders to participate in the International Yoga Day function along with the Prime Minister in Lucknow but there is no positive response from them as yet. The city is covered with hoardings of PM and his slogan for participation in the International Yoga day function at the Ram Bai Ambedkar ground on June 21. Every nook and corner of the state capital has been covered with big hoardings of Yoga and the PM. Besides, the entire city is being decked up with LED street lights and special cleaning drive is underway for the occasion. The district administration, in view of threat of rains during PM's visit, has also made alternative arrangements. UP Governor Ram Naik and the Chief Minister would lead the full dress rehearsal at the Rama Bai ground here tomorrow morning. "The full dress rehearsal would be organised at the same time of the original International Yoga Day function with participants in full dress and the places remaining the same ," said Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma here today. The participants would be allowed to enter the venue for the rehearsal from 0200 hrs tomorrow morning and Yoga practice would be held between 0630 hrs to 0745 hrs. At least 51,000 participants would do Yoga with the PM on June 21 morning in the presence of several dignitaries. Most of the UP ministers would not be present as they would lead Yoga sessions in districts where they are in-charge respective . Mr Modi would be reaching Lucknow at around 1645 hrs on June 20 and would attend two functions at CDRI and Abdul Kalam Technical University and thereafter will attend the dinner hosted by the CM. After s night stay at the Rajbhawan , the PM will attend the International Yoga Day function at 0630 hrs and thereafter will leave for New Delhi at 0800 hrs. All the prominent parks in the city today organised Yoga programme to highlight the International Yoga Day functions. On June 21, these parks would be lit by big LED TVs where the morning walkers and others can watch PM perform Yoga live. UNI