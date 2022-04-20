Lucknow Cops' Picnic Goes Horribly Awry

Lucknow: It was a picnic that went horribly awry for the cops. Personnel posted at the Gomti Nagar police station here, on Tuesday, decided to go on a picnic to Lakhimpur district, about 140 km from the state capital, and happily took a SUV that they had confiscated from a youth on Sunday. The vehicle owner came to claim to own his vehicle to the police station and found the SUV missing.

He conveniently used the GPS to lock the vehicle and as a result, the cops got locked inside the SUV.

Even as other policemen pleaded with the owner to open the locks and release their colleagues in the vehicle, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey learnt of the incident.

He has sent Gomti Nagar Inspector Pramendra Singh to the lines. Meanwhile, efforts are on to convince the owner of the vehicle to unlock it so that the errant cops can return from their "picnic". --IANS