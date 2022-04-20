Lucknow Clock Tower anti-CAA protest called off

Lucknow: The two month long anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Lucknows Clock Tower was called off ''temporarily on Monday morning in view of the COVID-19 scare.

The women protesters said that they were suspending their protest in view of the corona scare, but would return to protest against the citizenship laws as soon as the situation eases.

The decision apparently came after senior cleric appealed to the protesters and asked them to call off the protest in the public interests.

The women left behind their "dupattas" and their cots as a mark of their continuing protest.

They also requested the local administration to allow a status quo at the protest site.

The protest at the Clock Tower in Lucknow began on January 17 and repeated attempts made by the police to force the protesters out have failed.

The administration did not allow the women to put up a tent and three protesters died after falling ill due to winter rains.

--IANS