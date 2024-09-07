Lucknow Building Collapse: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Instructs Officials To Expedite Relief Work

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, took cognisance of the building collapse incident in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area and instructed officials to hasten relief efforts.

He has also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. Chief Minister Yogi has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident of collapse of building in Transport Nagar, Lucknow. The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said.

ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that CM Yogi is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.

"The CM took immediate cognizance and sent the senior officials to the spot so that the rescue operations could be carried out in coordination between all departments and more lives can be saved. NDRF, SDRF, fire services, medical services, electricity department, Municipal council and all the other departments are carrying out the rescue operations... The CM is continuously reviewing the situation, and the relief and rescue operations... 24 people have been rescued and they have been sent to various hospitals for treatment. 4 deaths have been reported so far. Several people are feared to be trapped," ADG Law and Order told ANI.

Four people died and twenty four were rescued after a building collapsed in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday, an official said.

Several others are feared to be trapped in the collapsed building, an official said.

"So far, 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out," Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob told ANI.

"NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot," Municipal Commissioner Lucknow Indrajit Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said that many people are still feared trapped in the collapsed building.

"More people are said to be trapped... The exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained," Kumar said.

Rescue operations to evacuate the trapped people are underway. The Fire Department, SDRF and NDRF teams are at the spot. The injured people are being sent to the hospital. Further details awaited. —ANI