Lucknow Bench Of Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt To File Affidavit On Measures To Tackle Coronavirus

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to furnish an affidavit on measures being taken by the state government to control coronavirus.

The court also directed the principal secretary and the director general of the Medical and Health Department to file a detailed affidavit in this regard within a week and posted the matter for hearing on March 30.

A Bench of Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice K S Pawar passed the order on a PIL moved by one S K Ojha. The petitioner wanted that the state machinery should be more responsive and prompt to control the spread the virus. Hearing the PIL, the Bench had on Monday expressed displeasure on information placed before it, directing the state authorities to file a detailed affidavit by Tuesday.

As the hearing resumed on Tuesday, Chief Standing Counsel J K Sinha placed instructions obtained from the government for the perusal of the Bench.

On the perusal of the instructions, the Bench said, "It appears that CSC JK Sinha has produced the instructions without going through the order passed on Monday."

Expressing dissatisfaction over it, the Bench said, " The CSC is not in a position to explain anything, therefore, we have no option except to call a detailed counter affidavit from the chief secretary as well as the principal secretary and the DG of Medical and Health Department."

Later, looking at the issue involved in the PIL, the Bench appointed senior advocates Prashant Chandra and J N Mathur as amicus curie to assist it in the matter. PTI